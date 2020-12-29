J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Receives GBX 1,036 Average Target Price from Brokerages

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036 ($13.54).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JDW. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Su Cacioppo sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £28,359.36 ($37,051.69). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total value of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59).

JDW traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,123 ($14.67). 235,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,438. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,695.09 ($22.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,097 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 981.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

