Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,056,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,012,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 545,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,260,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 272,350 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.24. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.07.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.80 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

