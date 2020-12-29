Jane Street Group LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 77.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,004 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Red Lion Hotels were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 10.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

