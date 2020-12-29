Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of NanoViricides at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. NanoViricides, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

