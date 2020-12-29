Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 22,005 Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Shares of PPSI opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 109.43% and a negative net margin of 29.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.