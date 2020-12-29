Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 120,439 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 1,608,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 378,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

