Jane Street Group LLC Sells 20,700 Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,136 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 766,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 428,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 659,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

