Jane Street Group LLC Sells 54,428 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,428 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genasys by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Genasys by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genasys news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,182 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

