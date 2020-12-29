Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Down 1.9%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)’s share price fell 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.00. 44,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 187,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Japan Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

About Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, credit card, and travel agency businesses.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.