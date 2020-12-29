Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,916.00. Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at $1,914.00, with a volume of 20,817 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile (LON:JLT)

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit