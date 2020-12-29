Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,916.00. Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at $1,914.00, with a volume of 20,817 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile (LON:JLT)

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

