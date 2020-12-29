Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

