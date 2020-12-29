Jiya Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JYAC) Quiet Period To End on December 29th

Jiya Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JYAC) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 29th. Jiya Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

JYAC opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Jiya Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

In other Jiya Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,162 shares of company stock worth $1,024,983.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

