Johnston Press plc (JPR.L) (LON:JPR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Johnston Press plc (JPR.L) (LON:JPR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Johnston Press plc (JPR.L) shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 236,495 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.75.

Johnston Press plc (JPR.L) Company Profile (LON:JPR)

Johnston Press plc provides news and information services to local and regional communities and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Publishing and Contract Printing segments. Its portfolio includes 13 daily, 154 weekly paid-for, and 37 weekly free newspapers; various monthly lifestyle magazines; specialist local publications; 215 local, e-commerce, and mobile Websites; and 31 tablet and smartphone apps.

