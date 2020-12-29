Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,211.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $19,132.55 and approximately $1,211.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.