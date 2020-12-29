Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of JNCE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 206,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,606. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $108,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,878,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

