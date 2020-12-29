Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kansas City Southern has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
KSU opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.77. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.
In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
