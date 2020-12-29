Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kansas City Southern has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $8.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

KSU opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.77. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

