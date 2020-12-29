Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $19,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $202.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

