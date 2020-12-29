KARMA (KARMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 79.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $50.98. KARMA has a total market cap of $514,693.51 and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 90.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005804 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00086588 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

