KeeperDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $1.74 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $89.43 or 0.00331486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $1.74 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00141323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00204917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00600336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00324705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055254 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

