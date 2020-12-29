Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $246.88

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $246.88 and traded as high as $313.49. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 13,173 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £337.74 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 303.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.88.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

