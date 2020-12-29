Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. 444,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,871. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

