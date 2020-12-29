KeyCorp Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $52.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOVA. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The business had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.