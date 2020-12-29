Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05).

KNSA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 140,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 4,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,255. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit