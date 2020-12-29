Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05).

KNSA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 140,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 4,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,255. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.