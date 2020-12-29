Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNTE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $40.87 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

