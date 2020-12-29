Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (KL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE: KL) in the last few weeks:
- 12/22/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$71.00.
- 12/14/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$85.00.
- 12/13/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$75.00.
- 12/11/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$68.00.
- 12/7/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$75.00.
- 12/3/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$100.00.
Shares of TSE KL opened at C$53.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$25.67 and a one year high of C$76.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 EPS for the current year.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KLTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KLTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.