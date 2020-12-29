Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (KL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE: KL) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$71.00.

12/14/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$85.00.

12/13/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$75.00.

12/11/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

12/7/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$75.00.

12/3/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$100.00.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$53.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$25.67 and a one year high of C$76.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 15.35%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

