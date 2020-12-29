Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.188 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kirkland Lake Gold to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. CIBC upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

