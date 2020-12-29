KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $510,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,102 shares of company stock worth $7,781,621. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

