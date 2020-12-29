KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.44.

Shares of KLAC traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.91. 15,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.39. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $268.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

