K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. AlphaValue raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY remained flat at $$4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

