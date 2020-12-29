L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

