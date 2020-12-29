La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $494.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report sales of $494.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $493.10 million to $494.90 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $475.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LZB shares. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,592. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

