Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $410.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.44.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $476.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $516.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,505 shares of company stock worth $25,223,400. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 86,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,655,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.