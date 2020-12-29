Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

LNTH opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.69 million, a PE ratio of 185.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after buying an additional 1,935,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,942 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 513.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 363.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 694,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $7,535,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

