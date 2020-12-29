Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 970.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 126,356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 241.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $7,535,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $989.69 million, a PE ratio of 185.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

