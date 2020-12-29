Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LNTH. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $989.69 million, a PE ratio of 185.02 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

