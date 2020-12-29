Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

