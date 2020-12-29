Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) vs. Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lantronix has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lantronix and Intrusion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix $59.88 million 2.15 -$10.74 million ($0.04) -112.50 Intrusion $13.64 million 0.00 $4.47 million $0.28 N/A

Intrusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lantronix. Lantronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lantronix and Intrusion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lantronix currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.93%. Intrusion has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Intrusion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intrusion is more favorable than Lantronix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Lantronix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intrusion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lantronix and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix -13.33% -0.79% -0.53% Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71%

Summary

Lantronix beats Intrusion on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc. provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management. It also offers system on module, single board computer, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development, as well as xPrintServer. In addition, the company's REM products include out-of-band management, console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that provide remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms. Further, its SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. The company offers its products through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, online retailers, and original equipment manufacturers; and an e-commerce site for direct sales. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

