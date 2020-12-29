Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $51.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

