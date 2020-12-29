Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.64

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.64 and last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

