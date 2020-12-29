Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.64

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.64 and last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit