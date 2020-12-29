LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 4891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

