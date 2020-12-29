LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.55

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 4891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 413.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit