LifeSci Acquisition II Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

LifeSci Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LSAQ) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 30th. LifeSci Acquisition II had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LSAQ stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

LifeSci Acquisition II Company Profile

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

