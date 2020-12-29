Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

