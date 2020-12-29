Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. Limoneira posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

LMNR stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Limoneira by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

