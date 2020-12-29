Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

