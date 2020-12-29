Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.77. 822,609 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 497,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The firm has a market cap of $120.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,608. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Liquidia by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidia by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

