Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits Market Cap of $589,486.89

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 142.7% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $589,486.89 and approximately $78,825.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00141196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00204733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.44 or 0.00601313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.53 or 0.00326012 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00055574 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.