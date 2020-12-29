Livenodes (LNO) Market Cap Reaches $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00141971 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 343,559.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile