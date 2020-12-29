LockTrip Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $8.67 million and $6,683.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024182 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001223 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.