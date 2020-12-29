Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of NYSE LOMA opened at $6.22 on Friday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $741.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $147.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

