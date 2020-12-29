Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.