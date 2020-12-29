Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $196,150.00.
  • On Monday, November 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,051 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $145,526.55.
  • On Thursday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit